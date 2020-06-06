Today's Teen for June 6

Parents: Paul and Albie Zuzinec of Kenosha
Most memorable high school moment: The most memorable moment so far occurred when my choir toured all over the United States during spring break. We just finished a performance in Colorado, and we all stood in a circle in the parking lot, holding hands. Our choir director, Mr.Choi, spoke to us and then we began to sing “The Road Home” by Stephan Paulus. While singing, the words began to speak to my heart more than I could ever imagine. The entire choir began crying, for our hearts were experiencing a level of passion, fullness, and openness that I never knew was possible until that moment. Every Friday, when standing in a circle around our choir room, holding hands with my best friends, I experience that level of emotion time and time again. I will forever hold music near and dear to my heart.
Most influential teacher: I have thought about who my most influential teacher has been for a very long time, but I simply can not choose just one. I have had the pleasure to be inspired by numerous educators who have taught me many lessons, both educational and life lessons in general.
School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, Family Career & Community Leaders, Link Crew, National Honor Society, student government, Student Council; Safe School Ambassadors
School athletics: Cheerleading
School offices held: I was Vice President of Junior Class; I am currently President of Senior Class; I am currently Vice President of FCCLA
Honors, letters or awards: Honor Roll (all semesters of High School); AP Distinction; Community Service Distinction; First place at State competition for cheerleading; Third place at State competition for cheerleading; Top Score and Gold at the State competition in my event in FCCLA; Prom Queen
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Working; spending time with family and friends; traveling
College choice: Undecided
Intended major/field of study: Management and Marketing
Role model: Mari Enwright and my mom, Albie Zuzinec
Three words that best describe my role models: genuine, compassionate, humble
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to accomplish many things in my lifetime, some including spreading kindness everywhere, absorbing as much knowledge as I can through new experiences, and meeting new people who inspire me everyday.
