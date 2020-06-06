Today's Teen for June 6

Most memorable high school moment: The most memorable moment so far occurred when my choir toured all over the United States during spring break. We just finished a performance in Colorado, and we all stood in a circle in the parking lot, holding hands. Our choir director, Mr.Choi, spoke to us and then we began to sing “The Road Home” by Stephan Paulus. While singing, the words began to speak to my heart more than I could ever imagine. The entire choir began crying, for our hearts were experiencing a level of passion, fullness, and openness that I never knew was possible until that moment. Every Friday, when standing in a circle around our choir room, holding hands with my best friends, I experience that level of emotion time and time again. I will forever hold music near and dear to my heart.