Today's Teen for March 28

Most influential teacher: Holly Stanfield in Musical Theatre Vocal Techniques. Throughout my four years at Bradford, Holly has been an amazing mentor to me on and off the stage. She has instilled in me the importance of kindness, hard work, and choosing happy. She has taught me priceless skills such as how to effectively communicate a message and how to present myself in a professional environment. These lessons are things that I will take with me beyond Bradford. Holly has afforded me many different opportunities in which I have been able to allow my artistry to flourish. Most importantly, she has shown me the importance of empathy and telling stories that reflect the reality of human experience. Thank you, Holly. I am very, very grateful.