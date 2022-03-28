Today's Teen for March 28

Parents: Douglas and Agata Arnold of Kenosha
Most memorable high school moment: Performing as Robert Kincaid in The Bridges of Madison County for the last time on the Bradford stage.
Most influential teacher: Holly Stanfield in Musical Theatre Vocal Techniques. Throughout my four years at Bradford, Holly has been an amazing mentor to me on and off the stage. She has instilled in me the importance of kindness, hard work, and choosing happy. She has taught me priceless skills such as how to effectively communicate a message and how to present myself in a professional environment. These lessons are things that I will take with me beyond Bradford. Holly has afforded me many different opportunities in which I have been able to allow my artistry to flourish. Most importantly, she has shown me the importance of empathy and telling stories that reflect the reality of human experience. Thank you, Holly. I am very, very grateful.
School activities/clubs: choir/madrigals, National Honor Society, performing arts/theater, Kenosha County Youth in Governance: Judiciary and Law Committee Representative; Thespian Society
School athletics: soccer
School offices held: President of National Honor Society; Co-President and Webmaster of Thespian Society
Honors, letters or awards: 2022 Summa Cum Laude Graduate
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Downhill Skiing; Tap Dancing; Traveling
College choice: Undecided
Intended major/field of study: Political Science/Pre-Law
Role model: My Dad
Three words that best describe my role model: Hardworking, Loving, Selfless
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to travel the world, immersing myself in other cultures. I also hope to go to law school to get my Master's Degree in Civil Rights law. In addition to that, I aspire to keep performing and telling stories.