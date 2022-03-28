 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Today's Teen for March 28

  • Updated
  • Comments
Samuel Arnold

Samuel Arnold

Parents: Douglas and Agata Arnold of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: Performing as Robert Kincaid in The Bridges of Madison County for the last time on the Bradford stage.

Most influential teacher: Holly Stanfield in Musical Theatre Vocal Techniques. Throughout my four years at Bradford, Holly has been an amazing mentor to me on and off the stage. She has instilled in me the importance of kindness, hard work, and choosing happy. She has taught me priceless skills such as how to effectively communicate a message and how to present myself in a professional environment. These lessons are things that I will take with me beyond Bradford. Holly has afforded me many different opportunities in which I have been able to allow my artistry to flourish. Most importantly, she has shown me the importance of empathy and telling stories that reflect the reality of human experience. Thank you, Holly. I am very, very grateful.

School activities/clubs: choir/madrigals, National Honor Society, performing arts/theater, Kenosha County Youth in Governance: Judiciary and Law Committee Representative; Thespian Society

People are also reading…

School athletics: soccer

School offices held: President of National Honor Society; Co-President and Webmaster of Thespian Society

Honors, letters or awards: 2022 Summa Cum Laude Graduate

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Downhill Skiing; Tap Dancing; Traveling

College choice: Undecided

Intended major/field of study: Political Science/Pre-Law

Role model: My Dad

Three words that best describe my role model: Hardworking, Loving, Selfless

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to travel the world, immersing myself in other cultures. I also hope to go to law school to get my Master's Degree in Civil Rights law. In addition to that, I aspire to keep performing and telling stories.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'BirdBot' mimics birds way of walking

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert