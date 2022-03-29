Today's Teen for March 29

Parents: Greg and Kris Grenyo, Kenosha
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was attending DECA Internationals in 2019. It was truly an amazing experience!
Most influential teacher: Mr. Thomas Neave in Marketing; Not only has Mr. Neave been incredibly supportive and enthusiastic, but he has pushed me to work my hardest and pursue my goals with passion!
School activities/clubs: DECA, forensics, freshman mentors, Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors
School athletics: cross country, track
School offices held: The Association of Business Students Vice President and President; National Honor Society President; School Store General Manager; Class Vice President (2020-2021); Forensics Public Speaking Co-President; Cross Country Team Captain
Honors, letters or awards: 2019 DECA State 4th Place Winner & Internationals Qualifier; 2021 FBLA State 1st Place Winner & Nationals 8th Place Winner; Forensics State Medalist; 2021 Forensics Conference Champion; 2022 Academic Bowl 1st Place Winner; AP Scholar with Distinction; Academic Certificate, Letter, and Medal Recipient
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Teaching piano; playing piano; running; spending time with family and friends
College choice: Undecided (considering Cornell, University of Houston, and Carthage)
Intended major/field of study: Hotel/Hospitality Management
Role model: My mom
Three words that best describe my role model: Intelligent, caring, and dedicated
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I aspire to be the owner of my own hotel!