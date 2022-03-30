Today's Teen for March 30

Parents: Bryan and Jenny Drummond of Franksville

Most memorable high school moment: Being a leader in the orchestra at Christian Life School has greatly impacted me. I have been able to help others grow in their musical gifts and challenge myself to play violin to the best of my ability.

Most influential teacher: Miss Lisa Dryer in Biology, Anatomy, and AP Biology; Miss Dryer inspires me to learn more each day. She makes class fun and interactive while challenging me to better myself and enabling me to enhance my knowledge of science.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, orchestra, string ensemble; worship team; math tutor

School offices held: President of National Honor Society

Honors, letters or awards: Gold Presidential Award all four years of high school; ACSI Distinguished Christian High School Student Award; Daughters of the American Revolution Award

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Pharmacy technician; Violin instructor

College choice: Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

Intended major/field of study: Pharmaceutical Sciences in the Doctor of Pharmacy Program

Role model: My dad

Three words that best describe my role model: Driven, inspiring, diligent

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to become a research pharmacist and work to study drugs for Alzheimer's disease with hopes to develop a cure for this.

