Todays Teen for March 31

Most memorable high school moment: My first varsity soccer game, they pulled me up as a freshman for a weekend tournament and it was the most excited and nervous I’ve felt about being on the soccer team.

Most influential teacher: Debbie Chike in AP Language and Composition; Ms. Chike has made me passionate about the appreciation of literature, but beyond rhetorical strategies and literary devices, Ms. Chike has taught me other lessons within our studies that can be applied to the grand scheme of life. She’s taught me that everything you say matters, and to choose your words wisely because they are a weapon. She’s also challenged and pushed me to never settle, and for that I am forever grateful.