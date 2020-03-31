Todays Teen for March 31

Ella Savage-Holst
Wilmot High School
Parents: Scott Holst and Jennifer Savage of Salem
Most memorable high school moment: My first varsity soccer game, they pulled me up as a freshman for a weekend tournament and it was the most excited and nervous I’ve felt about being on the soccer team.
Most influential teacher: Debbie Chike in AP Language and Composition; Ms. Chike has made me passionate about the appreciation of literature, but beyond rhetorical strategies and literary devices, Ms. Chike has taught me other lessons within our studies that can be applied to the grand scheme of life. She’s taught me that everything you say matters, and to choose your words wisely because they are a weapon. She’s also challenged and pushed me to never settle, and for that I am forever grateful.
School activities/clubs: Art Club, Environmental Club, International Club, Key Club
School athletics: Cross country, soccer, track
School offices held: Vice President Wilmot Key Club; Vice President International Club
Honors, letters or awards: Varsity letter for soccer
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Hooved Companion Project
College choice: UW-Madison
Intended major/field of study: Biochemistry
Role model: Jennifer Youra
Three words that best describe my role model: Humble, perseverance, positive
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to be able to have my own dental practice where I specialize in treating children who have special needs, because there are few offices which tailor to the accommodations of those who need it.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.