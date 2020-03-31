Todays Teen for March 31
View Comments

Todays Teen for March 31

{{featured_button_text}}
holst.jpeg

Ella Savage-Holst

Ella Savage-Holst

Wilmot High School

Parents: Scott Holst and Jennifer Savage of Salem

Most memorable high school moment: My first varsity soccer game, they pulled me up as a freshman for a weekend tournament and it was the most excited and nervous I’ve felt about being on the soccer team.

Most influential teacher: Debbie Chike in AP Language and Composition; Ms. Chike has made me passionate about the appreciation of literature, but beyond rhetorical strategies and literary devices, Ms. Chike has taught me other lessons within our studies that can be applied to the grand scheme of life. She’s taught me that everything you say matters, and to choose your words wisely because they are a weapon. She’s also challenged and pushed me to never settle, and for that I am forever grateful.

School activities/clubs: Art Club, Environmental Club, International Club, Key Club

School athletics: Cross country, soccer, track

School offices held: Vice President Wilmot Key Club; Vice President International Club

Honors, letters or awards: Varsity letter for soccer

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Hooved Companion Project

College choice: UW-Madison

Intended major/field of study: Biochemistry

Role model: Jennifer Youra

Three words that best describe my role model: Humble, perseverance, positive

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to be able to have my own dental practice where I specialize in treating children who have special needs, because there are few offices which tailor to the accommodations of those who need it.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics