Todays Teen for March 27

Jalen Taylor
Reuther High School
Nickname: J.T.
Parents: Kevin and Laura Taylor of Kenosha
Most memorable high school moment: Freshman year was my most memorable because it wasn't what I expected.
Most influential teacher: Karen Cano in Spanish; She has a great personality, really outgoing person
School activities/clubs: Leadership team
School athletics: Basketball
Honors, letters or awards: Academic Gold Card, Honor Roll, Basketball Team Captain
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Basketball, running, gaming
College choice: Loyola or UW-Whitewater
Intended major/field of study: Business
Role model: My mother
Three words that best describe my role model: Outgoing, hardworking, dedicated to her family
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I'd like to be my own boss. I would like to design my own clothing line. I plan to move to California to start my business.
