Todays Teen for March 27

Jalen Taylor

Reuther High School

Nickname: J.T.

Parents: Kevin and Laura Taylor of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: Freshman year was my most memorable because it wasn't what I expected.

Most influential teacher: Karen Cano in Spanish; She has a great personality, really outgoing person

School activities/clubs: Leadership team

School athletics: Basketball

Honors, letters or awards: Academic Gold Card, Honor Roll, Basketball Team Captain

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Basketball, running, gaming

College choice: Loyola or UW-Whitewater

Intended major/field of study: Business

Role model: My mother

Three words that best describe my role model: Outgoing, hardworking, dedicated to her family

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I'd like to be my own boss. I would like to design my own clothing line. I plan to move to California to start my business.

