Todays Teen for March 30

Most memorable high school moment: A memorable moment that immediately stands out to me is winning first at the Future Business Leaders of America State Competition. Everything about that weekend felt intensified. The nerves before reciting my speech, the anticipation of waiting for the results with my fellow FBLA team members, walking up on the stage to accept my trophy in front of thousands of people. I know that this moment would not have been possible without my chapter advisor, Mrs. Pacetti, and my FBLA team members, who all listened to my speech so many times that they could deliver parts of it in sync with me. Overall, it was an electric experience, and one I will remember for the rest of my life.

Most influential teacher: Alan Skripsky in AP Computer Science A, AP Computer Science Principles, AP Statistics, and Honors Algebra 2/Trigonometry. I have been lucky enough to have Mr. Skripsky as my teacher for four distinct classes throughout my time in high school. In every single class he instructs, Mr. Skripsky excels at teaching due to his extensive knowledge and unparalleled enthusiasm. With educational humor that even the most stoic of students cannot resist, Mr. Skripsky's classes are always engaging and easy to follow. Another aspect that sets Mr. Skripsky apart is his dedication. Students can easily get help from Mr. Skripsky before school and well into the evening after school. For his AP classes, multiple extra Saturday practice tests (with bagels!) allow students to feel prepared and more collected on exam day. Ultimately, Mr. Skripsky has introduced me to computer science and inspired me to persevere in whatever I do, lessons I will remember for the rest of my life.