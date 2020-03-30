Todays Teen for March 30

Katherine Riese
Tremper High School
Parents: Jerome and Karen Riese of Kenosha
Most memorable high school moment: A memorable moment that immediately stands out to me is winning first at the Future Business Leaders of America State Competition. Everything about that weekend felt intensified. The nerves before reciting my speech, the anticipation of waiting for the results with my fellow FBLA team members, walking up on the stage to accept my trophy in front of thousands of people. I know that this moment would not have been possible without my chapter advisor, Mrs. Pacetti, and my FBLA team members, who all listened to my speech so many times that they could deliver parts of it in sync with me. Overall, it was an electric experience, and one I will remember for the rest of my life.
Most influential teacher: Alan Skripsky in AP Computer Science A, AP Computer Science Principles, AP Statistics, and Honors Algebra 2/Trigonometry. I have been lucky enough to have Mr. Skripsky as my teacher for four distinct classes throughout my time in high school. In every single class he instructs, Mr. Skripsky excels at teaching due to his extensive knowledge and unparalleled enthusiasm. With educational humor that even the most stoic of students cannot resist, Mr. Skripsky's classes are always engaging and easy to follow. Another aspect that sets Mr. Skripsky apart is his dedication. Students can easily get help from Mr. Skripsky before school and well into the evening after school. For his AP classes, multiple extra Saturday practice tests (with bagels!) allow students to feel prepared and more collected on exam day. Ultimately, Mr. Skripsky has introduced me to computer science and inspired me to persevere in whatever I do, lessons I will remember for the rest of my life.
School activities/clubs: choir/madrigals, Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, performing arts/theater, student government, Renaissance Club, Math Club
School athletics: Softball, swimming, volleyball
School offices held: Student Government President; Future Business Leaders of America Co-President
Honors, letters or awards: Valedictorian; AP Scholar with Distinction; Varsity Softball Co-Captain; Future Business Leaders of America State Champion in Introduction to Public Speaking; Future Business Leaders of America 3rd Place at State in Sales Presentation; Honor Roll; Varsity Softball Coach's Award; athletic, academic, and music letters
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Reading, tutoring, traveling with my family
College choice: Undecided
Intended major/field of study: Computer Science/Engineering
Role model: My parents
Three words that best describe my role models: Reliable, inspiring, and resilient
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In the future, I hope to leave a positive impact on the world around me. Regardless of the career path I pursue, there is so much to learn, and I can only strive to be the best student I can for the rest of my life. Along the way, I hope to pass on the knowledge I have to others and to always live life fully.
