Todays Teen for March 29

Kyle Matrise
St. Joseph Catholic Academy
Parents: Wendy Matrise and the late Frank Matrise Jr. of Kenosha
Most memorable high school moment: Going to State for Baseball and the lead in musicals
Most influential teacher: Mr. Furreness in Current World Issues/World History; He teaches one of my favorite classes. He helps me become more knowledge and accountable in everything that I do, in the classroom and off. He also helps me and prepares me with the skills that I need the future to become a successful man in the real world.
School activities/clubs: leadership team, Ministry Club, newspaper, performing arts/theater, student government, yearbook, School Spirit Club, Retreat Team
School athletics: baseball, football
School offices held: (School Spirit Club)-President 2 Years
Honors, letters or awards: Honor Roll all 4 Years of High school; 1st Team All Metro Classic Conference in Football and Baseball; All Region in Football; WFCA All Star Football
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary Catholic Church; WIAA Official Licensed Referee; Referee Baseball, Basketball and Football;Volunteer at Little League of Kenosha
College choice: Undecided
Intended major/field of study: Marketing/Computer Science
Role model: My Mother
Three words that best describe my role model: Loving, Caring, Beautiful
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime is to end the cure of cancer. I have been affected and know so many who have also been affected by this terrible disease. I do not wish this upon anyone and hope that some day this will be put in the history books and no one will have to face this disease again.
