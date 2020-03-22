Todays Teen for March 22

Most memorable high school moment: I have really enjoyed the band trips to Texas, California, and New York during my time at CLS.

Most influential teacher: Beth Feest in AP European History/AP United States History; I have learned many study skills through her rigorous, yet rewarding AP classes. Our AP United States History class averaged a 4 on the AP exam, which shows that she is a fantastic teacher who truly helps the students understand the material. In addition to being a fantastic teacher, she is kind, caring, and easily approachable.