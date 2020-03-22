Todays Teen for March 22
Todays Teen for March 22

Andrew Edwards

Andrew Edwards

Christian Life High School

Parents: Jeff and Debbie Edwards of Mount Pleasant

Most memorable high school moment: I have really enjoyed the band trips to Texas, California, and New York during my time at CLS.

Most influential teacher: Beth Feest in AP European History/AP United States History; I have learned many study skills through her rigorous, yet rewarding AP classes. Our AP United States History class averaged a 4 on the AP exam, which shows that she is a fantastic teacher who truly helps the students understand the material. In addition to being a fantastic teacher, she is kind, caring, and easily approachable.

School activities/clubs: Chapel Committee, concert band, jazz band, mock trial, National Honor Society, pep band, performing arts/theater, stage crew

School athletics: Soccer

Honors, letters or awards: Gold Presidential Award all four years, $18,000 a year scholarship to Taylor University

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Played trumpet in the 2019 WSMA State Honors Project. I play keyboards on the worship team at The Tabernacle.

College choice: Taylor University in Upland, Ind.

Intended major/field of study: Film and Media Production

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to become someone who points others towards Christ. I want to use film and music to glorify God and spread the Gospel.

