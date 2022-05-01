Today's Teen for May 1

Name: Christopher Andres

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Nickname: Chris

Parents: Bill and Shelly Andres of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: Building a JROTC Hall of Fame cabinet showcase for my Eagle scout project at Indian Trail High School

Most influential teacher: William Lindo in JROTC Leadership; Although Sergeant Major Lindo no longer teaches in the area anymore, he taught me a lot about being a proficient leader and person. He always reminded us to make sure our “audio lines up with our visual”.. acting by the way we talk. Sergeant Major made my presentation skills extraordinary and challenged my leadership skills to lead our JROTC Battalion of 120+ cadets. He was one of my closest inspirations in enlisting into the Minnesota Army National Guard

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, pep band, wind ensemble, JROTC, Student Council

School athletics: Swimming, track

School offices held: Executive Officer of the Kenosha Military Academy

Honors, letters or awards: Holder of the JROTC rank Cadet Major, Scottish Rite JROTC Education & Americanism Award, Life-Scout in the Boy Scouts

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Boy Scouts, Lifting/Working Out, Volunteering in the Order of the Arrow, Working

College choice: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in Minneapolis

Intended major/field of study: Communications

Role model: My Grandpa Larry Kendzior

Three words that best describe my role model: Encouraging, Accountable, Leader

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In my lifetime, I hope to become a full bird Colonel in the United States Army and after retirement work to better the lives of either our youth or veterans in either my public or private life.

