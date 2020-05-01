Today's Teen for May 1

Parents: Jayme and Jennifer Hickey of Silver Lake
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment is winning our regional final basketball game my freshman year or breaking two school records my junior year.
Most influential teacher: Peter Ott in sixth grade math at Riverview Elementary School. This is because he made math interesting and really cared about his students.
School activities/clubs: National Honor Society
School athletics: Basketball
Honors, letters or awards: Basketball: broke two school records for threes in a game (8) and threes made in a season (63)
Out-of-school activities/hobbies Basketball; Spending time with friends and family
College choice: University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Intended major/field of study: Biology
Role model: My AAU basketball Coach, Mary Nellen because she taught me that I could do anything I put my mind to.
Three words that best describe my role model: Passionate, kind, and giving
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In my lifetime, I hope to obtain a college degree to pursue a career in the medical field in order to help people in need. I also hope to inspire the younger generation through the game of basketball.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.