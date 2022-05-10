Today's Teen for May 10

Name: Rebecca Rainey

School: Wilmot High School

Nickname: Becca

Parents: Chris and Patricia Rainey of Burlington

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment took place on April 1, 2021, April Fool's Day, at 6:45 a.m.. There were over 6,000 sticky notes, 50 balloons filled with glitter, 2 boxes of gelatin, and of course 1 lone whoopie cushion. A sticky note still shows up every now and again nearly a year later. Oddly enough Mr. Blount wasn't very appreciative of our stunt, but I'm appreciative of what a good sport he's been about both April Fool's Day and everything that's come before and after. Thank you!

Most influential teacher: Adrienne Burch in Honors English I/ Homeroom Advisor; If you had asked me freshman year, Mrs. Burch would've likely been at the very bottom of my list. It wasn't until I had matured and spent quality time with her that I came to truly appreciate everything she does for her students. She recognizes and praises intelligence and students' abilities outside of a classroom. Rather than see them at a certain Lexile level she sees a student's creativity or their ability to self reflect and on top of that she helps them further these abilities and reassures them that these skills can be used and appreciated in what high school teachers refer to as to the "real world". I suggest that every freshman student that goes through one of Mrs. Burch's rigorous courses goes back to see her in the years following because had it not been for my time spent with her in homeroom for the last 4 years, I would've forever seen her as a teacher and not for the kind-hearted and funny person she is.

School activities/clubs: DECA, Key Club, Link Crew, National Honor Society, HOSA

School offices held: Secretary of HOSA; Link Crew Commissioner; DECA Financial Manager; National Honor Society Communications Officer

Honors, letters or awards: Daughter of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Church Council Youth Representative; Burlington Blast Softball

College choice: UW-Superior

Intended major/field of study: Business or Education

Role model: My older sister Jessica Rainey

Three words that best describe my role model: Outspoken, Supportive, and Unapologetic

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I try not to create hopes and goals for myself in the future because while everyone suggests you do so, I don't want to risk feeling the need to accomplish a goal that is no longer in line with my ideals. That being said, I hope to finish my education here at Wilmot High as well as UW Superior, I hope to continuously put myself in situations that push me outside of my comfort zone, and lastly, I hope to be the lady in the retirement home that is full of stories and wisdom, as well as hard candy, but who knows, even in a couple these hopes may change as well.

