Today's Teen for May 10

Parents: Jose Mercadillo and Kristina Stratton (step-mom); and Rita Serpe and Anthony Brkovic (step-dad)
Most memorable high school moment: Taking a bus to Florida and South Carolina with the Tremper Golden Strings in Dec 2017 and April 2019. Not only was I able to escape a cold Wisconsin winter and spring for a week, but I made many memories and new friends.
Most influential teacher: Helen Breitenbach-Cooper in Orchestra; Mrs. Breitenbach-Cooper has been my “orchestra mom” for four years now. She’s mentored me, listened to my insufferable whining and bragging, and consoled me in times of loss. Most importantly, she fostered my love of music and made me appreciate music’s opportunities and benefits in all areas of life. HBC made orchestra my favorite class each year.
School activities/clubs: Orchestra, peer helpers/tutors, Renaissance Club, Tremper Golden Strings;
Honors, letters or awards: AP Scholar with Honors; State Solo & Ensemble Exemplary Performance Awards for Viola Solo and Viola/Cello Duet 2018; Honor Roll
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Midwest Young Artists Conservatory; Lake County Symphony Orchestra; Quartet gigs for weddings and special events; Congregation of the Great Spirit; Composing; Chess; Spending time with friends and my brother Noah
College choice: Undecided
Intended major/field of study: Computer Science and Music Performance (Viola)
Role model: Dr. Allan Dennis
Three words that best describe my role model: Authentic, Humble, Passionate
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to continue making and sharing music my whole life. I want to teach private lessons, perform in a symphony orchestra, and play gigs with a string quartet. I don’t want my growth to be confined to one field; I don’t want to be successful in just computer science or only committed to music. I love history, art, engineering, and literature, and I’ll be happy to continue pursuing those interests alongside my career and music. I also plan on learning about the world and its people, giving back to my community, and starting a family. I want to do something that improves the lives of future generations and of those who didn’t have access to the opportunities I did.
