Today's Teen for May 10

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to continue making and sharing music my whole life. I want to teach private lessons, perform in a symphony orchestra, and play gigs with a string quartet. I don’t want my growth to be confined to one field; I don’t want to be successful in just computer science or only committed to music. I love history, art, engineering, and literature, and I’ll be happy to continue pursuing those interests alongside my career and music. I also plan on learning about the world and its people, giving back to my community, and starting a family. I want to do something that improves the lives of future generations and of those who didn’t have access to the opportunities I did.