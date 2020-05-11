Today's Teen for May 11
Today's Teen for May 11

Cade Girardi

Parents: Jeremy and Kami Girardi of Silver Lake

Most memorable high school moment: I will never forget the first big Priceless Pancakes event our club hosted. We had just created the club and the four founders had numerous meetings before the event. The day of we gathered 300 kids to come to our school breakfast and there was so much love and happiness in every student’s eyes. The culture was remarkable and genuine which it will forever be a moment that lives in my heart.

Most influential teacher: Jessica Hammersmith in Study Hall; Mrs. Hammersmith my life mentor. We have lots of conversations that are deeper than life. She is a great role model to learn from, teaching how to love everyone, how to juggle more than one project at once, and how to become a genuine individual. I really appreciate her support and honest opinion with vast life topics. When you talk about changing the world I don’t think about huge people with big titles. I think of Mrs. Hammersmith and the impact she has put on our world through young minds she inspires. This is something I truly admire.

School activities/clubs: DECA, leadership team, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, student government, Priceless Pancakes, Paw Prints, Panther Productions, Spanish Club, Be The Change Team.

School athletics: Basketball, golf, volleyball

School offices held: Class President; Seat On School Board; Vice President of DECA; Vice President of Priceless Pancakes; Manager of Paw Prints

Honors, letters or awards: Kenosha Country Good Humanitarian Award; National Honors Society; Honor Roll; Homecoming Court; Nationals for DECA; One Founder of Priceless Pancakes; Gained Real Estate License at 18

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Attending a mentoring program called “BizTank”; Real estate Photography; Real Estate; Stock Market Analyzing; Being with my family

College choice: UW-Milwaukee

Intended major/field of study: Marketing

Role model: My Core Four

Three words that best describe my role model: Caring, inspirational, charismatic

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: My purpose in life is simply to be the change. I want to inspire all kinds of people to be grateful, positive and powerful. We all have the ability to make change and I want to spread that idea. One of my life goals is to create a inspirational mentoring service to help encourage high school students be the best forms of themselves. At the end of the day we all carry a common purpose and I wish to help people open their eyes to the incredible life they have in front of them.

