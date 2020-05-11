Today's Teen for May 11

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: My purpose in life is simply to be the change. I want to inspire all kinds of people to be grateful, positive and powerful. We all have the ability to make change and I want to spread that idea. One of my life goals is to create a inspirational mentoring service to help encourage high school students be the best forms of themselves. At the end of the day we all carry a common purpose and I wish to help people open their eyes to the incredible life they have in front of them.