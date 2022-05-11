Today's Teen for May 11

Name: Leslie Sauceda
School: Bradford High School
Nickname: Les
Parents: Jose and Maribel Sauceda of Kenosha
Most memorable high school moment: Attending homecoming with my best friends
Most influential teacher: Todd Haywood in English; He is very kind. He made me step out of my shell at the beginning of the year and makes class fun. Though he can be annoying at times I can tell he cares for all of his students and tries to make them reach their full potential.
Honors, letters or awards: Honor roll, letter of recommendation for NHS, Being nominated for Today’s Teen,
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Roller skating, watching anime series, reading mangas, puzzles, swimming, baking, playing video games.
College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha
Intended major/field of study: Undecided
Role model: Maribel Sauceda (My Mom)
Three words that best describe my role model: Generous, humble, tenacious
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Finding out my passion in life and being able to form/keep close relationships with the ones I care most for. I also hope to contribute as much as I can to society.