Today's Teen for May 11

Name: Leslie Sauceda

School: Bradford High School

Nickname: Les

Parents: Jose and Maribel Sauceda of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: Attending homecoming with my best friends

Most influential teacher: Todd Haywood in English; He is very kind. He made me step out of my shell at the beginning of the year and makes class fun. Though he can be annoying at times I can tell he cares for all of his students and tries to make them reach their full potential.

Honors, letters or awards: Honor roll, letter of recommendation for NHS, Being nominated for Today’s Teen,

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Roller skating, watching anime series, reading mangas, puzzles, swimming, baking, playing video games.

College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Undecided

Role model: Maribel Sauceda (My Mom)

Three words that best describe my role model: Generous, humble, tenacious

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Finding out my passion in life and being able to form/keep close relationships with the ones I care most for. I also hope to contribute as much as I can to society.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0