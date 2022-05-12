Today's Teen for May 12

First and last name: Tyler Schoolcraft

School: Central High School

Parents: Ronald and Marjorie Schoolcraft of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was obtaining my Private Pilot's License. The journey to this accomplishment was a humbling and eye-opening experience that introduced me to the incredible world of aviation. The countless hours of in-flight training with my CFI are not to be forgotten either, in addition to Central's aviation club where we build planes like the one I trained in.

Most influential teacher: Mrs. Popp in AP English Language; Mrs. Popp managed to both teach a rigorous class and become best friends with the students she taught. She helped me realize that anyone can become a great writer and analyzer no matter where they started. Keeping her lesson in mind, I plan to maintain a similar, optimistic mindset in the activities I pursue beyond high school.

School activities/clubs: Jazz band, National Honor Society, Aviation Club; Mu Alpha Theta

School athletics: Baseball, volleyball, bowling

Honors, letters or awards: Honor Roll; Top 1% Class Rank; Academic Letter; Varsity Letter; AP Scholar; Summa Cum Laude

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Spending time with friends; bowling; watching movies; playing video games; flying; reading; going for bike rides with my family

College choice: United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Intended major/field of study: Aerospace Engineering/Aeronautical Engineering

Role model: My parents

Three words that best describe my role model: Supportive, Industrious, Ambitious

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to serve as an officer in the United States Air Force and give back to my country and everyone who has helped me grow up. It is my dream to leave a lasting impact in my lifetime, whether that be through contributing to the development of America or ensuring that opportunity to someone after me.

