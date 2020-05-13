Today's teen for May 13: Karlee De Jesus

Most memorable high school moment: When I hung out in Ms. Shaw’s room after the Academy’s field day my sophomore year, all sun burned and giddy from the soda pop I was drinking. I remember barely being able to get ourselves together before Ms. Shaw took a picture of the group and we were all laughing about the days events. Was a great day.

Most influential teacher: Maddie Gallo in Social Studies; She is always there for her students in and out of the classroom. I have multiple role models and leaders guiding me, but she has been there since day one of my high school career, and will be there even after. I hope she will go to my College Graduation as well. Ms. Shaw is extremely generous, resourceful, and wise- she built a coat rack in her room for her students to hang their uniforms, coats, and lunch boxes because no one has the time to hassle with the school lockers. And being a Kenosha Military Academy teacher, she has taken 150 students under her wing with nothing but kindness. All of my love and respect goes out to her and her family, including grandma Shaw!