Today's teen for May 13: Karlee De Jesus

Nickname: Kj
Parents: William De Jesus and Christine Lynt
Most memorable high school moment: When I hung out in Ms. Shaw’s room after the Academy’s field day my sophomore year, all sun burned and giddy from the soda pop I was drinking. I remember barely being able to get ourselves together before Ms. Shaw took a picture of the group and we were all laughing about the days events. Was a great day.
Most influential teacher: Maddie Gallo in Social Studies; She is always there for her students in and out of the classroom. I have multiple role models and leaders guiding me, but she has been there since day one of my high school career, and will be there even after. I hope she will go to my College Graduation as well. Ms. Shaw is extremely generous, resourceful, and wise- she built a coat rack in her room for her students to hang their uniforms, coats, and lunch boxes because no one has the time to hassle with the school lockers. And being a Kenosha Military Academy teacher, she has taken 150 students under her wing with nothing but kindness. All of my love and respect goes out to her and her family, including grandma Shaw!
School activities/clubs: Badger Boys/Girls State, Band of the Black Watch, concert band, International Club, jazz band, marching band, pep band, wind ensemble, Latin Dance Club; K-Pop Club
School athletics: Softball
School offices held: K-Pop Club President; S4 Supply and Logistics Officer (Cadet Captain rank); Unarmed Drill Team Commander
Honors, letters or awards: Daughters of the American Revolution Award; academic letters; softball letter; National Society of High School Scholars member
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Jazz Band; music; doing activities with my family like swimming, BMX or longboarding
College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha
Intended major/field of study: English and Political Science
Role model: Dajah McBroom
Three words that best describe my role model: Intelligent, beautiful, wise
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: To live a comfortable, worry-free life and help others through my work in the law office or Air Force.
