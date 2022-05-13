Today's Teen for May 13

Name: John Weiss

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Nickname: JD

Parents: John and Julie Weiss

Most memorable high school moment: On the night of my final home soccer game, my Senior Night will be a night that I will never forget. After 12 seasons of playing soccer, my final high school home game came to fruition. In the final 10 minutes of the game, Coach Laurent (ITHSA's head soccer coach) made a substitution to bring off all the seniors. We all (the seniors) went over and hugged those subbing us out and then went over to the bleachers where we all hugged each other and waved to the parents and fans in the stands. At that moment, I felt so happy and truly humbled. I let my emotions pour out in front of my teammates. It is something that I'll never forget.

Most influential teacher: Bhuvaneswari Baskaran in AP Calculus AB; She taught me more than just calculus. Mrs. Baskaran taught me how to deal with loss and how to open yourself up to those closest to you. She taught me the importance of taking care of your mental health and how to be available to help others. Her teachings far surpassed what was required. She created a family out of that fifth-period math class, and I will always be grateful for that.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, Medical Sciences Academy

School athletics: Baseball, soccer

School offices held: National Honor Society Treasurer

Honors, letters or awards: Southeastern Conference All-Academic Award for Soccer; Letter of Academic Achievement; Letter of Athletic Achievement (for soccer and baseball); Perseverance Award for the Medical Sciences Academy

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Volunteering for Kenosha Community Sailing Center, Shalom Center, Curtis Strange Elementary, All Saints Catholic SchoolAnd playing video games/watching Marvel movies

College choice: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona, Florida

Intended major/field of study: Aerospace Engineering

Role model: My mother

Three words that best describe my role model: Perseverance, hard-working, caring

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to one day work for NASA as an engineer and send rovers or even spacecraft to distant planets to learn about our solar system and how we can implement knowledge from space into our everyday life!

