Todays Teen for May 14: Brianna Pacetti

Most influential teacher: Mrs. Bornhuetter in 5th grade; Mrs. Bornhuetter pushed me to do the things I didn't want to do. She taught me how to overcome difficult challenges and how to push others to do the same. In her classroom, I learned how to become a leader and how to strive for excellence. She taught me to never give up. She has influenced me in so many ways and I hope to do the same to people as I grow older. What she taught me has truly become such a lifelong skill that I will carry forever. As I went through high school, I have always pushed myself through hard times and I know that even through college I will continue to do the same.