Todays Teen for May 14: Brianna Pacetti

Nickname: Bri
Parents: Tom and Sue Pacetti of Kenosha
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was qualifying for State in tennis. I pushed myself so hard and worked on a variety of things to constantly get better and when it all paid off, it was unforgettable.
Most influential teacher: Mrs. Bornhuetter in 5th grade; Mrs. Bornhuetter pushed me to do the things I didn't want to do. She taught me how to overcome difficult challenges and how to push others to do the same. In her classroom, I learned how to become a leader and how to strive for excellence. She taught me to never give up. She has influenced me in so many ways and I hope to do the same to people as I grow older. What she taught me has truly become such a lifelong skill that I will carry forever. As I went through high school, I have always pushed myself through hard times and I know that even through college I will continue to do the same.
School activities/clubs: Future Business Leaders of America, Link Crew, Renaissance Club
School athletics: Basketball, tennis
School offices held: Future Business Leaders of America President; Future Business Leaders of America Historian
Honors, letters or awards: AP Diploma expected in May 2020 with Community Service Distinction; Renaissance Premier Member, 2016-2020; Earned an Academic Letter, 2018; FBLA Gold Member 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019; FBLA Business Achievement Award - Future Level, 2018, Business Level, 2019; Competed in the Finance & Investment Challenge Bowl, December 2018; Competed at State in Public Service Announcement, 4th Place, April 2018; Competed at State in Business Ethics, March 2020; Competed at Nationals in Public Service, June 2019; Competed at Regionals in Public Speaking, 2nd Place, February 2017
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Evolution Basketball; club tennis
College choice: UW-Parkside
Intended major/field of study: Accounting
Role model: Mother
Three words that best describe my role model: Hard-working, dedicated, kindhearted
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In my lifetime, I hope to become a huge impact/inspiration to others. I hope to live a successful career, and eventually after all that, I want to become a public speaker to help guide others to become successful as well.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.