Today's Teen for May 14

Name: Ashley Osorio
School: Tremper High School
Parents: Milton Osorio and Julia Moreno of Pleasant Prairie
Most memorable high school moment: All of my art accomplishments: having artwork in the Kenosha Public Museum, UW-Parkside gallery, and having my art displayed on digital billboards around Kenosha.
Most influential teacher: Laura Covelli in Intro to Art and Photography; The first teacher who noticed my skills and pushed me to keep improving. She always encouraged me to go out of my comfort zone with my art and thanks to her I grew to be a confident artist that keeps reaching for higher goals.
Other school activities: Latinos Unidos
Honors, letters or awards: Honor roll and won first place in a District Wide art contest
College choice: Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design
Intended major/field of study: Fine Arts
Role model: Nubia Moreno
Three words that best describe my role model: Hardworking, Determined, Caring
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Happiness and success.