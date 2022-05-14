 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's Teen for May 14

Ashley Osorio

Name: Ashley Osorio

School:  Tremper High School

Parents: Milton Osorio and Julia Moreno of Pleasant Prairie

Most memorable high school moment: All of my art accomplishments: having artwork in the Kenosha Public Museum, UW-Parkside gallery, and having my art displayed on digital billboards around Kenosha.

Most influential teacher: Laura Covelli in Intro to Art and Photography; The first teacher who noticed my skills and pushed me to keep improving. She always encouraged me to go out of my comfort zone with my art and thanks to her I grew to be a confident artist that keeps reaching for higher goals.

Other school activities: Latinos Unidos

Honors, letters or awards: Honor roll and won first place in a District Wide art contest

College choice: Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design

Intended major/field of study: Fine Arts

Role model: Nubia Moreno

Three words that best describe my role model: Hardworking, Determined, Caring

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Happiness and success.

