Today's Teen for May 14

Most memorable high school moment: All of my art accomplishments: having artwork in the Kenosha Public Museum, UW-Parkside gallery, and having my art displayed on digital billboards around Kenosha.

Most influential teacher: Laura Covelli in Intro to Art and Photography; The first teacher who noticed my skills and pushed me to keep improving. She always encouraged me to go out of my comfort zone with my art and thanks to her I grew to be a confident artist that keeps reaching for higher goals.