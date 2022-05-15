Today's teen for May 15

Most memorable high school moment: If I had to pick just one, I would say my most memorable high school moment was watching the closing session of the final Key Club District Convention of my high school career this past February. Key Club was a huge part of high school for me and to watch it all wrap up within 40 short minutes was somewhat of a surreal experience. It was a great experience overall and an awesome group to be a part of and definitely something I am very proud of.

Most influential teacher: Marlene Tilsner in AP US History and AP World History; Mrs. Tilsner has done so much for me over the course of my high school experience. Not only was she a wonderful teacher, she was also an amazing club advisor and supporter for her students. I met Mrs. TIlsner my sophomore year, and she’s been a great support for me since then. She never failed to give me great advice or words of encouragement when I needed it and kept a positive attitude in all situations. I genuinely am who I am today because of awesome teachers like her and she is someone who I’ll always remember when I think of high school.