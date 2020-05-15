Today's Teen for May 15
Today's Teen for May 15

Sean O’Dowd

Parents: Douglas O’Dowd and Barbara Seering, Silver Lake

Most memorable high school moment: State competition for Academic Decathlon. The family that I get to call my team made the atmosphere electric!

Most influential teacher: Don Serkowski in Civics and Academic Decathlon; Mr. Serkowski, “Ser” is more than just a teacher and a coach. He’s family. He’s there to support me through the lows and celebrate with at the highs!

School activities/clubs: Academic Skills Challenge/Decathlon, concert band, Key Club, marching band, National Honor Society, pep band, wind ensemble

School athletics: Cross country, tennis

School offices held: Key Club Divisional Lieutenant Governor

Honors, letters or awards: Top Scholar Academic Decathlon 2019; two time state champion academic decathlon; national champion academic decathlon; Silver Award for National German Exam; Eagle Scout

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Chaplain of Sons of American Legion Squadron 544; Boy Scouts

College choice: United States Naval Academy

City and state of college: Annapolis, Md.

Intended major/field of study: Nuclear Engineering

Role model: Don Serkowski

Three words that best describe my role model: Genuine, driven, fatherly

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Senior officer in U.S. Navy, running for political office, starting a family, leading and making a difference in the lives of others

