Today's Teen for May 15

Parents: Douglas O’Dowd and Barbara Seering, Silver Lake
Most memorable high school moment: State competition for Academic Decathlon. The family that I get to call my team made the atmosphere electric!
Most influential teacher: Don Serkowski in Civics and Academic Decathlon; Mr. Serkowski, “Ser” is more than just a teacher and a coach. He’s family. He’s there to support me through the lows and celebrate with at the highs!
School activities/clubs: Academic Skills Challenge/Decathlon, concert band, Key Club, marching band, National Honor Society, pep band, wind ensemble
School athletics: Cross country, tennis
School offices held: Key Club Divisional Lieutenant Governor
Honors, letters or awards: Top Scholar Academic Decathlon 2019; two time state champion academic decathlon; national champion academic decathlon; Silver Award for National German Exam; Eagle Scout
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Chaplain of Sons of American Legion Squadron 544; Boy Scouts
College choice: United States Naval Academy
City and state of college: Annapolis, Md.
Intended major/field of study: Nuclear Engineering
Role model: Don Serkowski
Three words that best describe my role model: Genuine, driven, fatherly
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Senior officer in U.S. Navy, running for political office, starting a family, leading and making a difference in the lives of others
