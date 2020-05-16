Today's Teen for May 16
Today's Teen for May 16

James White

Nickname: Jimmy

Gender Male

Parents: James White and Nikkina Lott, Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: Being the manager for the Boys basketball team for four years and my senior year playing in our last non-conference game and scoring six points with back-to-back threes

Most influential teacher: Scott Coey in Geography; He challenges you to reach your goal and step outside your comfort zone to see the world in a different perspective.

School activities/clubs: Future Business Leaders of America, Link Crew. African American Male Initiative

School athletics: Baseball, basketball, football, track

School offices held: President of (FBLA) Future Business Leader of America

Honors, letters or awards: Football Coaches Award and FBLA medal

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Hang out with friends, family, workout, and do school work

College choice: University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Intended major/field of study: International Business

Role model: Dad

Three words that best describe my role model: My dad is my role model because he taught me to never give up and that to live your life you always dreamed of living it by being successful , my father is the most hard working man i know and that why i always with have my dad ion my life as one of my big role models.

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: To help people in life, to accomplish all my goals and dreams, and to have a great successful future.

