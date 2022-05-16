 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's Teen for May 16

Saveion Weatherford

Name: Saveion Weatherford

School: St. Joseph Catholic Academy

Parents: Cameron and Danielle Weatherford of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: Going to state for track

Most influential teacher: Mrs. McGonegle in Everything; Mrs. McGonegle has been my most influential teacher because she has always been there for me whenever I needed anything and helped me so much from my very first day at SJCA. She made my transition here easy and made me feel welcomed as a student.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society

School athletics: Basketball, football, track

Honors, letters or awards: National Honors Society, Honor Roll, WFCA Academic All-State Award, 100m All Conference Second Team, 400m Relay and 800m Relay 1st Team, Kenosha Oaks Full Tuition Scholarship to Carthage, Urban Full Tuition Scholarship to Marquette

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Shopping and Playing Video Games

College choice: Rice University, Marquette or Carthage

Intended major/field of study: Sports Management

Role model: Grandfather

Three words that best describe my role model: Encouraging, Intelligent, Inspirational

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In my lifetime, I hope to graduate from college and obtain a sustainable career in the sports management field that will allow me to provide for my family.

