Today's Teen for May 17

Christopher Lyons

Christopher Lyons

Name: Christopher Lyons

School: Bradford High School

Mother: Charease Lyons of Kenosha

School activities/clubs: Concert band, marching band, pep band, performing arts/theater, stage crew, wind ensemble, Symphonic Band, Early College Credit Program, High School Transcripted Credit (Dual-Credit)

Honors, letters or awards: KUSD Student Art Show Selection

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Weight lifting; biking; singing

College choice: Undecided

Intended major/field of study: Business (Finance)

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I intend to break societal norms, combatting generalizations, & stereotypes directed against people of color. As a future Black business owner, my goal is to construct a business platform that maintains its value, regardless of growth, and becomes a model for other businesses.

