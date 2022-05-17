Today's Teen for May 17

Name: Christopher Lyons
School: Bradford High School
Mother: Charease Lyons of Kenosha
School activities/clubs: Concert band, marching band, pep band, performing arts/theater, stage crew, wind ensemble, Symphonic Band, Early College Credit Program, High School Transcripted Credit (Dual-Credit)
Honors, letters or awards: KUSD Student Art Show Selection
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Weight lifting; biking; singing
College choice: Undecided
Intended major/field of study: Business (Finance)
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I intend to break societal norms, combatting generalizations, & stereotypes directed against people of color. As a future Black business owner, my goal is to construct a business platform that maintains its value, regardless of growth, and becomes a model for other businesses.