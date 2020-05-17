Today's Teen for May 17

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Parents: Curtiss Tolefree II and LaShonda

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable High School moments were during my senior year football season. Being with the friends that I’ve made over the past four years and coming together over the sport we love was the best experience I’ve had yet.

Most influential teacher: Jane Rider in ITTV Video Announcements (Internship)/PR and Advertising; Mrs. Rider is always warm and welcoming in the morning. Also she gives her students real world advise for when we’re older.

School activities/club: Concert band, peer helpers/tutors

School athletics: Football

Honors, letters or awards: Varsity letters in track and football

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Church musician; Art (Drawing)

College choice: Concordia University-Mequon

Intended major/field of study: Computer Science

Role model: (Grandfather) James Williams

Three words that best describe my role model: Wise, inspirational, and cheerful

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: What I wish to accomplish in my lifetime is for my family to live comfortably and celebrate a long happy life with them.

