Today's Teen for May 18

Name: Carly Lois

School: Central High School

Parents: Bill and Amanda Lois of Burlington

Most memorable high school moment: My high school experience had many memorable moments but my favorite was winning the 2021 WIAA State Girls Golf Tournament. I greatly enjoyed the memories made working with my teammates to improve our game, which culminated by winning the first state golf title at Central.

Most influential teacher: Julie Eckhart in Accounting, Personal Finance & Falcon Financial Internship; took Accounting with Mrs. Eckhart the first semester of my freshmen year. Mrs. Eckhart's enthusiasm and dedication helped me determine that I wanted to enter the finance and accounting field. With her help, she mentored me through many valuable business and leadership opportunities which inspired me to achieve both academically and personally.

School activities/clubs: DECA, freshman mentors, Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, School Store (The Falcon's Nest); Association of Business Students

School athletics: Golf, track

School offices held: Chief Financial Officer at the Falcon's Nest (Central's School Store); Vice President- National Honor Society

Honors, letters or awards: WIAA Girls Golf State Champion; 2020 & 2021 Academic All-State High Honor Honoree; 2020 & 2021 Girls Golf SLC Conference Champion; 4-time Girls Golf Letteree; 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 Kenosha County Fair Merit Award Recipient; 2018 Wisconsin State Fair Merit Award Recipient; 2021 Westosha Central High School Booster Club Award Recipient; 2019 WIAA Track & Field Sectional Qualifier; 4-time Track & Field Leteree; Future Business Leaders of America 2020 Regional Champion; Future Business Leaders of America 2020 State Champion; Future Business Leaders of America 2020 National Qualifier; Future Business Leaders of America 2021 Regional Champion; DECA 2020 State Qualifier; DECA 2021 State Finalist.

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: 4-H; Youth In Governance-Finance & Administration Committee Member

College choice: University of Wisconsin-Madison

Intended major/field of study: Business: Accounting & Finance

Role model: My Parents

Three words that best describe my role models: Hard-working, Dedicated, & Considerate

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to go into finance to be able to help local businesses and individuals with their financial situations. I enjoy interacting with people and want to benefit my community. I have grown up in my local community my entire life and want to see this area succeed. I believe that I can help local businesses by providing financial services to assist their business.

