Today's Teen for May 18

Parents: Greg and Barb Huss of Kenosha
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable moment of high school was the State Golf Tournament my junior year, where I tied for fifth at University Ridge, which will be my home course for college golf.
Most influential teacher: Daniel Shimon in Perspectives in Lit/Comp. He has taught me many lessons that I can bring with me to college. He has taught me how to think in a way that I may never have.
School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, Renaissance Club
School athletics: Basketball, golf
Honors, letters or awards: Holy Rosary Outstanding Athlete of the Year; 2019 Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Golfer of the Year Nominee
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I spend my summers playing golf tournaments around the midwest and also the United States.
College choice: UW-Madison
Intended major/field of study: Undecided
Role model: Justin Thomas
Three words that best describe my role model: Confident, Determined, Caring
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to have a successful career as a college golfer at UW-Madison and also be successful in academics at the same time. My dream would be to play on the PGA Tour and have a successful career in golf, or be able to have a job that I have a positive impact on other people.
