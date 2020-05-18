Today's Teen for May 18
Cameron Huss

Cameron Huss

Parents: Greg and Barb Huss of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable moment of high school was the State Golf Tournament my junior year, where I tied for fifth at University Ridge, which will be my home course for college golf.

Most influential teacher: Daniel Shimon in Perspectives in Lit/Comp. He has taught me many lessons that I can bring with me to college. He has taught me how to think in a way that I may never have.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, Renaissance Club

School athletics: Basketball, golf

Honors, letters or awards: Holy Rosary Outstanding Athlete of the Year; 2019 Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Golfer of the Year Nominee

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I spend my summers playing golf tournaments around the midwest and also the United States.

College choice: UW-Madison

Intended major/field of study: Undecided

Role model: Justin Thomas

Three words that best describe my role model: Confident, Determined, Caring

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to have a successful career as a college golfer at UW-Madison and also be successful in academics at the same time. My dream would be to play on the PGA Tour and have a successful career in golf, or be able to have a job that I have a positive impact on other people.

