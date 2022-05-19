Today's Teen for May 19

Name: Shannon Aide

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Parents: Terry and Paula of Pleasant Prairie

Most memorable high school moment: During my sculpture class in sophomore year, when we worked with materials like clay, metal, and plaster, I discovered what I was capable of creating. I had always thought beautiful artwork and complex structures were far out of my skillset. But with my new teacher, we learned by diving right in. I made mistakes. I tried to follow the rules, and my teacher knocked that idea out of my head. She pushed and pushed and pushed me. It was so irritating at first, but looking back, I am so blessed to have had her there to force me out of my comfort zone. Breaking the rules of what was traditional or symmetrical was new for me. I was amazed by my ability to design. When I created a metalwork keychain with rivets, stamping, and different types of metal, I remember being so surprised that a high school student like myself was capable of that. It seems silly now, but I vividly remember that feeling of being able. Being able to visualize something, make that something, and have it there for me to hold and admire. I still have my asymmetrical keychain on my backpack today.

Most influential teacher: Michael Vidas in AP World History; Though many influential teachers have taught me invaluable lessons, I particularly remember Mr. Michael Vidas. He taught AP World History, my first college-level class. He was very candid about what he expected from us and how he would help us succeed if we were willing to put in our share of the work. For the first time, I read outside of class and then completed activities during class. He structured and led activities so effectively, and he treated us as people who were ready for college classes. His class taught me to develop my critical thinking, communication, and adaptability. I became more confident as we tackled essays, complex quizzes, and AP exams. I don't think I would have been able to succeed in my subsequent AP classes if I did not have the privilege of learning from him. That good experience led to me taking more AP classes and challenging myself. This type of confidence is hard to develop, and I am so grateful to have been a part of his class.

School activities/clubs: DECA, Link Crew, National Honor Society, HOSA, Women's Rights and Empowerment Club

School athletics: Basketball

School offices held: President of HOSA Club

Honors, letters or awards: Completed more than 100 hours of service, Kenosha Rotary Award, Summa Cum Laude

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Gardening: biking: hiking: sketching: painting: creative writing, spending time with friends and family, listening to music, watching television, working as a nursing assistant, fishing

College choice: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Intended major/field of study: Molecular Genetics and Cell Biology

Role model: Jocelyn Bell Burnell

Three words that best describe my role model: Pioneer perceptive daring

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to find biological remedies for the environmental crisis that currently threatens our precious and diverse ecosystems around the world. I want to educate, spread awareness, and develop environmental biotechnology in order to benefit every person and living thing on our planet.

