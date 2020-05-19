Today's Teen for May 19

Parents: James and Elizabeth Wolff of Silver Lake
Most memorable high school moment: Winning first place at the 2019 United States Academic Decathlon national competition, both with my team and individually.
Most influential teacher: Don Serkowski in Academic Decathlon, Civics; As my Academic Decathlon coach, I have been fortunate enough to know Mr. Serkowski not only as a teacher, but as a mentor and a friend. He has contributed so much to my development as a leader, and I cannot thank him enough for his guidance, his direction, and above all else, his wonderful friendship.
School activities/clubs: Academic Skills Challenge/Decathlon, Key Club, National Honor Society, pep band, wind ensemble
School athletics: Baseball
School offices held: Honors, letters or awards: Various Academic Decathlon titles and medals, AP Scholar with Honor, Solo and Ensemble first- and second-place medalist, UW-Parkside Geography Bowl Champion
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Playing guitar; building circuitry devices; golfing
College choice: Unlisted
Intended major/field of study: Electrical Engineering
Role model: My grandfather, Thomas Wolff
Three words that best describe my role model: Wise, loving, selfless
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to contribute to the safety of our nation by working to develop satellite and missile technologies in the defense industry.
