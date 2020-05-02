Today's Teen for May 2

Parents: Javier Cisneros Jr and Sheila Cisneros of Kenosha
Most memorable high school moment: In the summer entering my senior year I got involved with a Humanities college course at Carthage. This moment was very memorable for me because I met many different students from High Schools in the area and the class had a lot to offer. We were able to experience how a college class was like and we even went on field trips every week.
Most influential teacher: Mrs. Lee in AP Biology; Mrs. Lee spends the entire year not only preparing us for the AP test but also for our future college classes. I am so glad that I took this class before college, and I am thankful to have a teacher such as Mrs. Lee. Mrs. Lee has influenced me to love the medical field even more than I did before. She has also helped all of us realize that high school is only the beginning and we still have so much more in life to experience.
School activities/clubs: Link Crew, orchestra
School athletics: Tennis, track
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I work and get involved with volunteering
College choice: Loyola University in Chicago
Intended major/field of study: Biology and Pre-med
Role model: My parents
Three words that best describe my role model: Encouraging, strong and loving
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In my lifetime I hope to accomplish my goal to be a doctor and be apart of organizations that give back to our community.
