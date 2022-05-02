 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's Teen for May 2

Name: Corwin Haley

School: Hillcrest School

Nickname: Cory

Parents: Tim Stark and Monica Powell

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment has to be playing a basketball game called "Run and Gun" with my teacher Mike Sievert.

Most influential teacher: Don Ketterhagen in ITED classes; Don helped me with the things that made the biggest difference in my life. He helped me get a good paying job, helped me get my driver's license, and kept in contact with me for years when I wasn't even a Hillcrest student. Don was there to help me work through whatever I needed help with, even when it wasn't school work. He even helped other family members of mine graduate.

School athletics: Basketball

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Basketball; video games; helping people; spending time with my family.

College choice: University of Connecticut in Storrs, Connecticut

Intended major/field of study: Business Management

Role model: My mom is my role model

Three words that best describe my role model: Independent, Driven, Motivated

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to open up a youth center and see that center keep a lot of young people occupied and out of the streets and jail. Helping young people who have hard lives is my passion.

