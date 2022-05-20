Today's Teen for May 20

Name: Shu Lan Schaut

School: LakeView Technology Academy

Parents: Dr. John and Leah Schaut of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: One of the most memorable high school moments for me was my 16th birthday. My friends (who are all lovely and completely ridiculous) and my parents planned various small surprises for me, from donuts and pizza delivered at lunch to a surprise birthday dinner with my friends. The most memorable part about that day was just being able to spend time with the people I care most about.

Most influential teacher: Josephine Draeger in AP Biology, Medical Interventions, Biomedical Innovations, Environmental Club Advisor; Mrs. Draeger has been an incredibly involved teacher and mentor for all the years I've known her, especially outside the classroom. She is incredibly patient and compassionate person, who I am very grateful for meeting. An incredibly generous person, she does a wonderful job of encouraging her students and has helped made me a more confident and self-assured woman.

School activities/clubs: Environmental Club, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, student government, HOSA - Future Medical Professionals; SkillsUSA; Radio Club; Young Women's Forum; Board Game Club

School athletics: Cross country

School offices held: Environmental Club President; Student Body Vice President; National Honor Society Vice President; HOSA Secretary; SkillsUSA Secretary and Reporter

Honors, letters or awards: Summa Cum Laude; AP Scholar with Distinction; Honor Roll; 100+ Service Hours; SkillsUSA WI - Medical Terminology Gold Medal; Student of the Year: Survey of Literature; Student of the Quarter: Science; Runner of the Week

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: UW-Extension Kenosha County Youth in Governance; Partner at Starbucks Co.; Volunteering with Kenosha Public Library; Spending time with my friends and family; Reading; Baking

Role model: Sophia Schaut

College choice: Not listed

Three words that best describe my role model: Selfless, Intelligent, Generous

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In my lifetime, I hope to continue to advocate for minority groups and make beneficial strides to combat the multitude of the world's issues; from world hunger to women's rights.

