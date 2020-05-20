Today's Teen for May 20


Mariana Colin

Parents: Mario Colin and Rosenda Mares

Most memorable high school moment: Sophomore year during our winter intensives! Mr gransee taught me how to ski and ice skate!

Most influential teacher: Miss Jones, 5th grade teacher; Miss Jones made learning fun and so interesting. She has taught me so many valuable life lessons. She was one of the teachers that saw potential in me and pushed my limits to be the student and person I am now.

School activities/clubs: Family Career & Community Leaders, peer helpers/tutors, Spanish Honor Society

Honors, letters or awards: Academic letter

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Usher at Cinemark Tinseltown; CNA at Manor Care

College choice: Marquette University in Milwaukee

Intended major/field of study: Biomedical sciences

Role model: My Mom

Three words that best describe my role model: Independent, hardworking, loving

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Become a medical doctor to help out families and save lives.

