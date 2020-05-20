Today's Teen for May 20

Parents: Mario Colin and Rosenda Mares
Most memorable high school moment: Sophomore year during our winter intensives! Mr gransee taught me how to ski and ice skate!
Most influential teacher: Miss Jones, 5th grade teacher; Miss Jones made learning fun and so interesting. She has taught me so many valuable life lessons. She was one of the teachers that saw potential in me and pushed my limits to be the student and person I am now.
School activities/clubs: Family Career & Community Leaders, peer helpers/tutors, Spanish Honor Society
Honors, letters or awards: Academic letter
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Usher at Cinemark Tinseltown; CNA at Manor Care
College choice: Marquette University in Milwaukee
Intended major/field of study: Biomedical sciences
Role model: My Mom
Three words that best describe my role model: Independent, hardworking, loving
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Become a medical doctor to help out families and save lives.
