Today's Teen for May 21: Connor Wiseman

Parents: Danny Wiseman Jr. and Jennifer Wiseman of Kenosha
Most memorable high school moment: Bowling at nationals with the Bradford bowling team
Most influential teacher: Mrs. Morrissette in Business classes; She helped me with not only my education, but also taught me how to get a job. She also helped with my financial learning and gave me opportunities to help my community.
School activities/clubs: Link Crew, National Honor Society, Educator Credit Union volunteer for Bradford’s branch; teacher assistant
School athletics: Baseball, Varsity bowling
School offices held: President of National Honor Society
Honors, letters or awards: Kenosha Rotary Award for Business; honors distinction; service distinction; boys district singles bowling singles winner
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Bowling, working at Froedtert and America’s Action Territory
College choice: Undecided
Intended major/field of study: Neuroscience and psychology Preheath
Role model: My grandpa
Three words that best describe my role model: Caring, determined, loving
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to be know as not only a person that helps others, but someone that makes a difference in the lives of others through personal connections.
