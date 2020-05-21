Today's Teen for May 21
Today's Teen for May 21

Parents: Danny Wiseman Jr. and Jennifer Wiseman of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: Bowling at nationals with the Bradford bowling team

Most influential teacher: Mrs. Morrissette in Business classes; She helped me with not only my education, but also taught me how to get a job. She also helped with my financial learning and gave me opportunities to help my community.

School activities/clubs: Link Crew, National Honor Society, Educator Credit Union volunteer for Bradford’s branch; teacher assistant

School athletics: Baseball, Varsity bowling

School offices held: President of National Honor Society

Honors, letters or awards: Kenosha Rotary Award for Business; honors distinction; service distinction; boys district singles bowling singles winner

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Bowling, working at Froedtert and America’s Action Territory

College choice: Undecided

Intended major/field of study: Neuroscience and psychology Preheath

Role model: My grandpa

Three words that best describe my role model: Caring, determined, loving

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to be know as not only a person that helps others, but someone that makes a difference in the lives of others through personal connections.

Connor Wiseman
