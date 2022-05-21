Today's Teen for May 21

Name: Megan Jankowski

School: Tremper High School

Parents: Mark and Kim Jankowski of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment is not just a single moment but playing sports. I loved getting to go to practice every day after school and meeting great friends through my teams. My athletics kept me super busy but I would not trade it for anything I loved being so active and it made me more involved in school.

Most influential teacher: Tina Bonofiglio, as a long term substitute; Ms. B is such a caring person who looks out for all her students like they are her own kids. She goes above and beyond with helping us with any school work we have. She also is someone we can talk to as if she is a friend, she is always letting us come to whatever room she is in that day for lunch. We love to call her our personal Italian grandma.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, student government

School athletics: Soccer, volleyball, played basketball my sophomore and freshman year. Was varsity all four years of high-school for soccer and volleyball.

School offices held: Executive Leader of Spirit Committee for student government

Honors, letters or awards: Second Team All-Conference for soccer my junior year, Honorable Mention All-Conference for volleyball my junior and senior year, Honor Roll student, Plan to receive 100 hours of community service distinction at Tremper

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Worked the Tremper Student led blood drive all 4 years as a greeter; volunteered for concessions, toy drive, holiday dinner, and many other fundraisers to raise money for activities and clubs at Tremper; volunteered at the Giving Circle at my church to help pick out gifts specific to families in need and wrap them during the holidays; I have played soccer since I was a little girl and still continue to play at Tremper

College choice: UW LaCrosse

Intended major/field of study: Physical Therapy

Role model: Sydney Dabbs (cousin)

Three words that best describe my role model: Outgoing, Enthusiastic, Caring

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In my lifetime I hope I can have a career where I love my job and do not dread going to work every day.

