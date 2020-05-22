Today's Teen for May 22

Most memorable high school moment: Some of my best memories have been spending time with my friends, in and out of school. I will also never forget the trip I took to Canada with the Band of the Blackwatch.

Most influential teacher: Ken Wiele in Band; Mr. Wiele pushed his students every day to grow not only as musicians but also as people. He did this by getting to know every single one of his students on a personal level and greeting everyone when they walked into the band room doors. From day one, he made it clear that band is a family. Mr. Wiele took an interest in my academic and career goals and encouraged me to keep going even when things felt overwhelming. He also pushed me as a musician and allowed me to realize my love and passion for music.