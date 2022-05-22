Today's Teen for May 22

Name: Ethan Ivan

School: Wilmot High School

Nickname: Big E

Mother: Jaime Ivan of Twin Lakes

Most memorable high school moment: Winning my last high school football game against Westosha Central

Most influential teacher: Chelsea Miller in Environmental Science; I walked into the first day of class not even knowing what environmental science meant, I am now coming down to the last couple months of having this class and I couldn’t have enjoyed this class more. I have even considered majoring in environmental science if physical education doesn’t workout for me. Ms. Miller made such an impact on me through this class that I went vegetarian for a week after learning about the meat industry. Thank you Ms. Miller!

School activities/clubs: Drama Club, freshman mentors, Future Educators Association, Link Crew, performing arts/theater, stage crew, student government

School athletics: Football, track

School offices held: Senior Class President 2022

Honors, letters or awards: Football Awards as Sophomore- 2nd Team- All Conference & 1st Team- All County, Starter on a conference championship team; Junior- 1st Team All- Conference, 1st Team All- County & Captain & Bigman of The Year, Senior- Ranked 10th best Defensive Linemen in Wisconsin, 1st Team All- Conference, 1st Team All- Area, Wisconsin All- Star game qualifier (South team); Track & Field Freshman- 2nd at D1 Elkhorn Regional, Sectional Qualifier 4th at Sectionals; Junior- 1st Place at Conference meet, 1st Place at Kenosha County Meet, Team Captain, 2nd Place at Regionals, Sectional Qualifier, 4th at Sectionals; Senior year awards to be determined.

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Working out, Coaching local flag football team (5th grade), Mannsitter to Billy Gauger

College choice: University Minnesota-Duluth

Intended major/field of study: Physical Education

Role model: Brian Hopkins

Three words that best describe my role model: Driven, Humble, Strong

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In my lifetime I do not expect fame or a lot of money or any other exotic dream a person my age might have. All I want in my lifetime is to make an impact on those that I am close with, doing this will not only change what goes on in my community but I hope my impact spreads much farther then just Kenosha, Wisconsin.

