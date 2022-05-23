Today's Teen for May 23

Name: Justus Wilhoit

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Parents: Professer Wilhoit and Simone Jones

Most memorable high school moment: There were multiple moments, especially in these last two years of high school, but I have to say probably my most favorite was the profile the yearbook did on me in my junior year. Working with Indian Trail’s Yearbook, The Blaze was such a wonderful experience and it reassured me that my contributions to the school as well as the community really mattered to people, being highlighted among so many of my peers meant that I was on the right track and encouraged me to keep going.

Most influential teachers: Jane Rider and Janet Carpino in Journalism, Advertising/Public Relations, and Algebra 2; Ms. Rider was one of the main reasons I came to Indian Trail because she heads ITTV, which is Indian Trail’s broadcasting journalism internship and no other KUSD school has a broadcasting production for students. Ever since I had met her as an eighth grader back in 2018, Ms. Rider assured me that the Communications Academy would be a place where my craft could be developed and give me a headstart into college, and since then she has stayed true to the initial message and has been the greatest mentor anyone could ask for. Ms. Carpino is relatable and for the first time in my life, she actually made me enjoy a math class. Ms. Carpino is an excellent teacher who listens to her students, she recognizes that they have obligations and a life outside of school, and even though I no longer have her as a teacher everyday, I know I can go to her for advice if anything comes up.

School activities/clubs: Key Club, Link Crew, National Honor Society, Indian Trail Television, Woke Book Club , and African American Male Initiative

School offices held: Indian Trail Television Morning Anchor and Field Reporter ; President of Philosophy Club ; Secretary of Key Club

Honors, letters or awards: 2019 Youth Kindness Award of Kenosha County for Poetry, 11 Scholastic Writing Awards for Poetry, Personal Essay, Critical Essay, and Journalism (2020-2022), 2021 National Young Leaders Summit Scholar, 2021 Kenosha Unified School District Friendship in Tennis Award, 2021 Kenosha Unified School District Sportsmanship in Doubles Tennis Award, 8 Kettle Moraine Press Association Journalism Awards

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Tennis, swimming, reading, writing, poetry, President of Youth As Resources Board of Kenosha County, Youth Ambassador of Kenosha County Police Action Committee, Member of Kenosha Public Library Teen Advisory Board

College choice: Princeton (N.J.) University

Intended major/field of study: Public Policy and Journalism

Role model: My grandmother Sandra White

Three words that best describe my role model: Inspiring, Courageous, Trailblazer

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to become a published author, open a foundation and scholarship program for students pursuing communications and political related careers, have my own nationally syndicated television show, win an Oscar and an Emmy, and give back to my family and the Kenosha community that has given me so much.

