Today's Teen for May 23

Most memorable high school moment: There are so many, but one in particular happened senior year. To get to my check and connect I have to take this set of stairs that are a tad bit steep. For three years I joked about tripping on them and then the one day my friend that I usually walk with after that class wasn’t there, I was walking too fast and fell, or rather slid, down the stairs during passing period. I quickly got up and reassured those around me that I was okay and laughed at myself. Then over a period of about two weeks, I tripped on the stairs twice more and have the scratches on my phone to prove it.