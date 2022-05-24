 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Today's Teen for May 24

Josiah Snowden

Josiah Snowden

Name: Josiah Snowden

School: Reuther High School

Parents: Bernard Snowen and Shotea Drone

Most memorable high school moment: I started to learn Guitar Theory

Most influential teacher: Pete Rallo in Music; I like the challenge of mastering music that my teacher gives me.

Other school activities: Guitar Ensemble

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I completed the H.S. Welding Academy at Gateway Technical College during my Junior Year in H.S. I am now working at Kenall. This has set me up for my future.

College choice: Gateway Technical College in Racine

Intended major/field of study: Welding

Role model: My father

People are also reading…

Three words that best describe my role model: Kind, trustworthy and dedicated

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I plan to finish my degree in Welding. I would also go back to Gateway to complete degrees in CNC and Mechanics. I would like to be an iron worker and possibly working as a Journeyman in the field of Welding.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert