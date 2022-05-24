Today's Teen for May 24

Name: Josiah Snowden

School: Reuther High School

Parents: Bernard Snowen and Shotea Drone

Most memorable high school moment: I started to learn Guitar Theory

Most influential teacher: Pete Rallo in Music; I like the challenge of mastering music that my teacher gives me.

Other school activities: Guitar Ensemble

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I completed the H.S. Welding Academy at Gateway Technical College during my Junior Year in H.S. I am now working at Kenall. This has set me up for my future.

College choice: Gateway Technical College in Racine

Intended major/field of study: Welding

Role model: My father

Three words that best describe my role model: Kind, trustworthy and dedicated

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I plan to finish my degree in Welding. I would also go back to Gateway to complete degrees in CNC and Mechanics. I would like to be an iron worker and possibly working as a Journeyman in the field of Welding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0