Today's Teen for May 24

Nickname: Jelly
Parents: Angel and Annette Gonzalez of Kenosha
Most memorable high school moment: Being a part of the show “The Odd Couple.” It encouraged me to get out of my comfort zone and put my acting skills to the test. The friends I made there were amazing and I had so much fun with the role I was given.
Most influential teacher: Jane Rider in Newspaper, Journalism, Advertising and Public Relations; Mrs. Rider taught me to believe in myself. She was the first teacher to make me realize that I am good at what I do and I need to be proud of my work. Aside from that, her kindness is contagious. She is the perfect role model of what a good-natured and hard working woman should look like.
School activities/clubs: Band of the Black Watch, jazz band, Link Crew, marching band, newspaper, pep band, performing arts/theater, wind ensemble, KUSD Jazz Allstars
Honors, letters or awards: Award of excellence in Digital Design 2016, Award of Excellence in Digital Design 2019
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Drawing, Painting, Singing
College choice: Undecided
Intended major/field of study: Medical Esthetics
Role model: My Father
Three words that best describe my role model: Diligent, Selfless, Humble
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to, through my career, give people the confidence that they deserve. I firmly believe in self care and self love. Once I become a medical esthetician, I can help people treat their skin conditions and inspire them to feel good in their own skin.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.