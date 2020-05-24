Today's Teen for May 24

Most memorable high school moment: Being a part of the show “The Odd Couple.” It encouraged me to get out of my comfort zone and put my acting skills to the test. The friends I made there were amazing and I had so much fun with the role I was given.

Most influential teacher: Jane Rider in Newspaper, Journalism, Advertising and Public Relations; Mrs. Rider taught me to believe in myself. She was the first teacher to make me realize that I am good at what I do and I need to be proud of my work. Aside from that, her kindness is contagious. She is the perfect role model of what a good-natured and hard working woman should look like.