Today's Teen for May 25

Name: Alex Cope

School: Tremper High School

Parents: Jim and Dj Cope of Pleasant Prairie

Most memorable high school moment: Winning my home opener for hockey during my senior year. The game was against Madison Lafoyette and it brought our record to 3-1.

Most influential teacher: Kathryn Ripley in Band and Music Theory; Mrs. Ripley helped me discover my passion for music, and more importantly, showed me how to help other discover their own musical passion.

School activities/clubs: Band of the Black Watch, concert band, Future Business Leaders of America, jazz band, marching band, National Honor Society, orchestra, pep band, student government, wind ensemble, student government, Hockey Team Captain, Wind Ensemble and Blue Jazz Band Principle Percussionist

School athletics: Golf, hockey

School offices held: Student Government President; National Honor Society Member; Renaissance Member; Tremper Athletic Leadership Group Member

Honors, letters or awards: WSMA State Honors Band and Jazz Ensemble 2019-2021; Junior Prom King 2021; Scholar Athlete Award for Hockey 2019

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Writing and performing music, being with friends and family, golfing, playing hockey, and watching movies

College choice: University of Wisconsin Madison

Intended major/field of study: Instrumental Music Education

Role model: My father Jim Cope

Three words that best describe my role model: Dedicated, Personable, Trustworthy

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In my life, I hope to become a music teacher in order to share my love and passion for music with others. In addition to this, I would like to continue to perform music.

