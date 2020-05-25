Today's Teen for May 25

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Parents: Corydon and Angela Martin of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was running my first Tremper Teammates event, which is a program that helps students in special education go to spirit events, like basketball or soccer games. I had a great time getting to know some kids at Tremper and making new friends.

Most influential teacher: Carol Lechusz in American Literature Honors; Mrs. Lechusz gave me insightful and constructive criticism when I needed it, and challenged my ways of thinking. She was a thoughtful and rigorous teacher who taught me skills I constantly use in my writing. She inspired me to think critically and candidly.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, student government, yearbook, Mock Trials, Astronomical Society, Environmental Club, Renaissance Program, school newspaper

School offices held: Junior Director of Student Engagement and Diversity Services; Senior Director of Student Engagement and Diversity Services; Secretary of Astronomical Society

Honors, letters or awards: Daughters of the American Revolution Award; Bronze, Silver, and Gold status in the Renaissance Program