Today's Teen for May 25
View Comments

Today's Teen for May 25

{{featured_button_text}}
Charlotte Martin

Charlotte Martin

Parents: Corydon and Angela Martin of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was running my first Tremper Teammates event, which is a program that helps students in special education go to spirit events, like basketball or soccer games. I had a great time getting to know some kids at Tremper and making new friends.

Most influential teacher: Carol Lechusz in American Literature Honors; Mrs. Lechusz gave me insightful and constructive criticism when I needed it, and challenged my ways of thinking. She was a thoughtful and rigorous teacher who taught me skills I constantly use in my writing. She inspired me to think critically and candidly.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, student government, yearbook, Mock Trials, Astronomical Society, Environmental Club, Renaissance Program, school newspaper

School offices held: Junior Director of Student Engagement and Diversity Services; Senior Director of Student Engagement and Diversity Services; Secretary of Astronomical Society

Honors, letters or awards: Daughters of the American Revolution Award; Bronze, Silver, and Gold status in the Renaissance Program

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Internship at District Attorney of Kenosha’s Office; Youth in Governance; Babysitting; Volunteering with dog training; Hiking

College choice: Marquette University in Milwaukee

Intended major/field of study: Journalism and Social Justice and Welfare

Role model: My Ma

Three words that best describe my role model: Communicative, loving, goofy

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Once I graduate from Marquette University, I plan to go to law school and become an attorney to pursue a career as a Guardian ad Litem.

1 of 61
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics