Today's Teen for May 26

Name: James Talbert

School: Central High School

Parents: Jeff and Heather Talbert of Bristol

Most memorable high school moment: Definitely my first time at DECA State!

Most influential teacher: Mr. Michael Klimzak in Drama; I have probably spent more time with Mr. Klimzak than any other teacher, and he has allowed me to develop leadership skills as well as just enjoy myself through high school.

School activities/clubs: Academic Skills Challenge/Decathlon, DECA, Drama Club, forensics, National Honor Society, student government, Spanish Honor Society, Geography Club, Chess Club

School offices held: President of Drama Club; Capitan of Forensics; Spanish Honor Society Officer

Honors, letters or awards: Forensics Letter; Forensics Most Valuable Freshmen; Forensics Most Valuable Speaker; Drama Leadership Award; Academic Excellence Award

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Kenosha Community Sailing Club

College choice: Undecided

Intended major/field of study: Business

Role model: Abraham Lincoln

Three words that best describe my role model: Leader, Ambitious, Virtuous

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to have a life that can invigorate myself and the people around me

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0