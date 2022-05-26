Today's Teen for May 26

Name: James Talbert
School: Central High School
Parents: Jeff and Heather Talbert of Bristol
Most memorable high school moment: Definitely my first time at DECA State!
Most influential teacher: Mr. Michael Klimzak in Drama; I have probably spent more time with Mr. Klimzak than any other teacher, and he has allowed me to develop leadership skills as well as just enjoy myself through high school.
School activities/clubs: Academic Skills Challenge/Decathlon, DECA, Drama Club, forensics, National Honor Society, student government, Spanish Honor Society, Geography Club, Chess Club
School offices held: President of Drama Club; Capitan of Forensics; Spanish Honor Society Officer
Honors, letters or awards: Forensics Letter; Forensics Most Valuable Freshmen; Forensics Most Valuable Speaker; Drama Leadership Award; Academic Excellence Award
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Kenosha Community Sailing Club
College choice: Undecided
Intended major/field of study: Business
Role model: Abraham Lincoln
Three words that best describe my role model: Leader, Ambitious, Virtuous
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to have a life that can invigorate myself and the people around me