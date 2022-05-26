 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Today's Teen for May 26

James Talbert

James Talbert

Name: James Talbert

School: Central High School

Parents: Jeff and Heather Talbert of Bristol

Most memorable high school moment: Definitely my first time at DECA State!

Most influential teacher: Mr. Michael Klimzak in Drama; I have probably spent more time with Mr. Klimzak than any other teacher, and he has allowed me to develop leadership skills as well as just enjoy myself through high school.

School activities/clubs: Academic Skills Challenge/Decathlon, DECA, Drama Club, forensics, National Honor Society, student government, Spanish Honor Society, Geography Club, Chess Club

School offices held: President of Drama Club; Capitan of Forensics; Spanish Honor Society Officer

Honors, letters or awards: Forensics Letter; Forensics Most Valuable Freshmen; Forensics Most Valuable Speaker; Drama Leadership Award; Academic Excellence Award

People are also reading…

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Kenosha Community Sailing Club

College choice: Undecided

Intended major/field of study: Business

Role model: Abraham Lincoln

Three words that best describe my role model: Leader, Ambitious, Virtuous

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to have a life that can invigorate myself and the people around me

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Enough is enough’: Texas shooting spurs pleas for gun control

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert