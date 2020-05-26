Today's Teen for May 26

Most memorable high school moment: There are lots of precious moments! I am grateful to know my friends, teachers, and my host family here. I am surrounded by love and happiness every day. The jazz band has been a highlight of my high school life as well, learning to play jazz on the piano was a fine experience.

Most influential teacher: Ramon Flores in AP Microeconomics; He offered a unique insight of the way people look at Economics that economics is life, and life is full of economics. I enjoy discussions during class because we can freely express our thoughts through anything: games, markets, even politics. I can share my thoughts about economics, my belief through the huge event throughout the history such as the Big Short.