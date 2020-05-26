Today's Teen for May 26

Nickname: Kelly
Parents: Hongtao Zhang and Meng Xu
Most memorable high school moment: There are lots of precious moments! I am grateful to know my friends, teachers, and my host family here. I am surrounded by love and happiness every day. The jazz band has been a highlight of my high school life as well, learning to play jazz on the piano was a fine experience.
Most influential teacher: Ramon Flores in AP Microeconomics; He offered a unique insight of the way people look at Economics that economics is life, and life is full of economics. I enjoy discussions during class because we can freely express our thoughts through anything: games, markets, even politics. I can share my thoughts about economics, my belief through the huge event throughout the history such as the Big Short.
School activities/clubs: Art Club, concert band, International Club, jazz band, mock trial, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, pep band, student government, yearbook
School athletics: Basketball, cross country, track
School offices held: International translator of school marketing documents; Editor-in-chief of yearbook
Honors, letters or awards: Presidential Gold Awards; Two Varsity letters; Received over $430,000 in scholarships from colleges.
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Playing instruments; Translator; Helping orphans in communities; Traveling; Photography; Sketching & Crafting.
College choice: University of Wisconsin-Madison
Intended major/field of study: Behavioral Economics
Role model: Richard Thaler
Three words that best describe my role model: Insightful, Wise, Forethoughtful
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Having the desire of knowledge lifelong, exploring and discovering.
