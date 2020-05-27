Today's Teen for May 27: Nicole Stachon
View Comments

Today's Teen for May 27: Nicole Stachon

{{featured_button_text}}
stachon.jpeg

Nicole Stachon

Parents: Joseph and Laura Stachon of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was when I was voted as one of the varsity captains for the Kenosha Storm girls lacrosse team.

Most influential teacher: Mrs. Friday in AP Spanish; Mrs. Friday was the most influential teacher because she motivated me to always go beyond expectations in her class.

School activities/clubs: Key Club, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, pep band, wind ensemble; Flute mentor; Pit Orchestra

Other school athletics: Lacrosse

School offices held: Varsity captain of Kenosha Storm Girls Lacrosse

Honors, letters or awards: Lacrosse Varsity Letter; Academic Letter; Music Letter; District Solo Ensemble Awards; State Solo Ensemble Awards

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Churro Factory employee

College choice: Marian University

City and state of college: Fond du Lac, Wis.

Intended major/field of study: Biology

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Successful career in dentistry

1 of 61
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics