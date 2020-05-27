Today's Teen for May 27: Nicole Stachon

Parents: Joseph and Laura Stachon of Kenosha
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was when I was voted as one of the varsity captains for the Kenosha Storm girls lacrosse team.
Most influential teacher: Mrs. Friday in AP Spanish; Mrs. Friday was the most influential teacher because she motivated me to always go beyond expectations in her class.
School activities/clubs: Key Club, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, pep band, wind ensemble; Flute mentor; Pit Orchestra
Other school athletics: Lacrosse
School offices held: Varsity captain of Kenosha Storm Girls Lacrosse
Honors, letters or awards: Lacrosse Varsity Letter; Academic Letter; Music Letter; District Solo Ensemble Awards; State Solo Ensemble Awards
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Churro Factory employee
College choice: Marian University
City and state of college: Fond du Lac, Wis.
Intended major/field of study: Biology
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Successful career in dentistry
