Today's Teen for May 27

Name: Sophia Hysaw

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Parents: Immari and Anne Hysaw of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was playing trombone in the Indian Trail Wind Ensemble Band in the Christmas Concert. It was such a wonderful experience making such beautiful music with all my childhood friends.

Most influential teacher: Katie Phillips in AP Literature and Composition; Having Mrs. Phillips as a teacher has really helped shape me into the person I am today. She is an amazing teacher and has taught me so much in the most fun and memorable ways. She is a fantastic teacher as well as a lovely person.

School activities/clubs: Link Crew, newspaper, wind ensemble

Other school activities: I am the president of the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Club, as well as the opinion editor for newspaper.

Honors, letters or awards: I have received an Honors awards every year of my high school experience.

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Reading, creative writing, playing piano, listening to new music, and watching new films.

College choice: Loyola University in Chicago

Intended major/field of study: English Major, Creative Writing

Role model: My mother

Three words that best describe my role model: Intelligent, compassionate, persevering

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to publish at least one novel in my lifetime and travel to as many new places as I can. I also hope to learn and speak a new language fluently, and continue being an activist for African American rights and women’s rights.

