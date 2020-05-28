Today's Teen for May 28: Jasmine Williams
Today's Teen for May 28: Jasmine Williams

Jasmine Williams

Nickname: Jas

Parents: Floyd and Janet Williams of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: Winning the Miss Hustle award for girls basketball

Most influential teacher: Mr. Kellner, counselor and fifth-grade teacher; we could always relate on the same levels because we are both athletes who love to compete. He is very understanding and motivational.

School activities/clubs: Orchestra

School athletics: Basketball

Honors, letters or awards: AP and honors classes all four years

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Work at Culver’s, volunteer at Women and Children’s Horizon where my mother works, volunteer at my old middle school (Lincoln)

College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Nursing

Role model: My older brother

Three words that best describe my role model: Leader, inspiring, hardworking

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to be a nurse in a hospital helping people in need. I want to change the world through medicine and passion.

