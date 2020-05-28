Today's Teen for May 28: Jasmine Williams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nickname: Jas

Parents: Floyd and Janet Williams of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: Winning the Miss Hustle award for girls basketball

Most influential teacher: Mr. Kellner, counselor and fifth-grade teacher; we could always relate on the same levels because we are both athletes who love to compete. He is very understanding and motivational.

School activities/clubs: Orchestra

School athletics: Basketball

Honors, letters or awards: AP and honors classes all four years

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Work at Culver’s, volunteer at Women and Children’s Horizon where my mother works, volunteer at my old middle school (Lincoln)

College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Nursing

Role model: My older brother